Lily Allen Recalls Traumatic & Heartbreaking Details of Son George's Stillborn Birth

Lily Allen is bravely opening up about the traumatic experience delivering her stillborn son, George, in 2010.

“I went into early labor and they put a stitch in my cervix to try and stop that from developing, and that lasted for the best part of a week,” Lily, now 33, recalled during an appearance on BBC Radio’s “4 Woman’s Hour” podcast.

“The stitch broke and I went into full-blown labor and the baby was really, really small. And as I was delivering him, the doctors said, ‘There was a pulse and now there no longer is.’ The cord was wrapped around his neck and he was just too small,” she continued. “I don’t think I did — I don’t think I ever will, really.”

“The hardest thing about that was losing a child, but there were complications with the actual delivery. He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery, and because his skin wasn’t fully formed they couldn’t [use] forceps [to] pull him out,” Lily added. “So there was a period of about 12 hours of lying there with him deceased in between my legs, which was incredibly [traumatic]. I went into trauma and I don’t think I’ll ever really recover from that.”

Lily and her partner at the time, Sam Cooper, had two daughters, Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5. They split in 2015.