Thu, 20 September 2018 at 2:50 pm

Matthew McConaughey Describes His Whiskey Like It's Music

Matthew McConaughey Describes His Whiskey Like It's Music

Matthew McConaughey hit Seth Meyers couch on Late Night on Wednesday night (September 19) and dished all about teaming up with Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell to launch his brand new bourbon called Longbranch!

The 48-year-old actor revealed that he developed the whiskey by using musical terms like “a little less treble” and “a little more bass.”

Matthew also reveals the unusual place producers found a principal actor for his film White Boy Rick, talks about his mom’s pitch to remake The Graduate and a very harrowing evening he spent with his father’s cockatiel.


Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC

