Thu, 20 September 2018

Michael B. Jordan Named as First Global Men's Face Of Coach!

Michael B. Jordan Named as First Global Men's Face Of Coach!

Michael B. Jordan has been named as the first global men’s face of Coach!

The 31-year-old Creed star will star in advertising campaigns for men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance, beginning with the Spring 2019 season. He will also be involved in special design projects with Creative Director Stuart Vevers, as well as doing charity projects with Coach’s foundation.

“I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision,” Michael said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.”

Stay tuned for Michael‘s first campaign with Coach!
Credit: Courtesy of Coach
