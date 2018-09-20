Michael Moore Gets Star Support at 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Premiere!

Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 10:17 am

Michael Moore keeps it cool and casual as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Fahrenheit 11/9 held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday (September 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 64-year-old filmmaker was joined at the event by Alyssa Milano, Omarosa, Perrey Reeves and her husband Aaron Fox, Breckin Meyer and his wife Deborah Kaplan, Frank Grillo, Ron Perlman, Bitsie Tulloch and Jenifer Lewis, who all came out to show their support.

The film is “a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live that will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f–k did we get here, and how the f–k do we get out?”

Fahrenheit 11/9 hits theaters on Friday (September 21) – Watch the trailer here!
Credit: David Livingston, FayesVision; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Aaron Fox, Alyssa Milano, Bitsie Tulloch, Breckin Meyer, Deborah Kaplan, Frank Grillo, Jenifer Lewis, Michael Moore, Omarosa Manigault, Perrey Reeves, Ron Perlman

