Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 8:26 pm

Nick Cannon Responds to Kanye West's Instagram Video

Nick Cannon Responds to Kanye West's Instagram Video

Nick Cannon is speaking out in response to the video that Kanye West put on his Instagram page, in which the rapper told the comedian to stop talking about his wife Kim Kardashian.

“First off, let me say: Welcome back, ‘Ye, from the Sunken Place. It’s a beautiful thing,” Nick says in the video clip. “Nothing but love and respect for you. You know I’ve always had that.”

“But I honestly gotta say this, my dude: I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union; I salute it, keep it going. But you not gonna tell me what I can and what I can’t say. I’m a solid individual, and if somebody asks me a question, I’m gonna answer it to the best of my ability,” Nick added.

Nick also reached out to Kanye to invite him on his show Wild n’ Out for the upcoming 200th episode.

He said, “Come back for that 200th episode. We can get to it, ’cause in all seriousness, I got nothing but love for you, but I’m always gonna speak my mind, just like you always speak yours.”

Click inside to see the second video…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Nick Cannon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop