Nick Cannon Responds to Kanye West's Instagram Video

Nick Cannon is speaking out in response to the video that Kanye West put on his Instagram page, in which the rapper told the comedian to stop talking about his wife Kim Kardashian.

“First off, let me say: Welcome back, ‘Ye, from the Sunken Place. It’s a beautiful thing,” Nick says in the video clip. “Nothing but love and respect for you. You know I’ve always had that.”

“But I honestly gotta say this, my dude: I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union; I salute it, keep it going. But you not gonna tell me what I can and what I can’t say. I’m a solid individual, and if somebody asks me a question, I’m gonna answer it to the best of my ability,” Nick added.

Nick also reached out to Kanye to invite him on his show Wild n’ Out for the upcoming 200th episode.

He said, “Come back for that 200th episode. We can get to it, ’cause in all seriousness, I got nothing but love for you, but I’m always gonna speak my mind, just like you always speak yours.”

