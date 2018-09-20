Nicki Minaj Supports Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi Milan Fashion Show!

Nicki Minaj struts her stuff in a matching ensemble while making her way inside the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Thursday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 35-year-old Queen rapper was joined at the event by Winnie Harlow, Caroline Vreeland, Chiara Ferragni, Poppy and Sita Abellan as they all sat in the front row of the presentation.

Nicki then made her way backstage to congratulate Karl Lagerfeld, who designed the runway collection.

“Fendi Prints Awnnn!!! #LagerfeldCustomizedMyGoldChair what an ICONIC show today in Milan,” Nicki captioned with her Instagram post. “OBSESSED! @fendi @karllagerfeld ♥️🇮🇹”

The day before, Nicki rocked a colorful wig while presenting her new Diesel capsule collection.