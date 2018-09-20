Pregnant Kate Hudson Says Her 'Water Could Go Any Second' on Ellen!

Kate Hudson‘s third child could be arriving any day now!

The 39-year-old actress joined mom Goldie Hawn for their first joint interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (September 20), where she talked about Baby No. 3.

“Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” Kate told Ellen. The host said she looked due “any minute,” to which Kate replied, “It could be! Water could go any second!”

Kate and Goldie also discuss their new collection for Fabletics and announce 50% of the proceeds of this collaboration will be donated to MindUP, an educational program Goldie founded as part of The Hawn Foundation to help children develop the mental fitness they need to succeed in school – Watch below!



