Snoop Dogg Calls Out Kanye West & Donald Trump Supporters - Watch!

Snoop Dogg is not down with Kanye West and Donald Trump supporters.

The 46-year-old rapper made an appearance on DJ Suss One‘s SiriusXM show earlier in the week, where he was very honest about his feelings about whether his fans are Trump supporters.

“I tell them straight up motherf–r. If you like that n—a, you motherf-g racist. F–k you, and f–k him.”

“Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything; we didn’t trip. But n–a, when you drew the line, n–a started pointing motherf–s out…f–k you n–a.”

“Kanye too, n–a, don’t forget about him too. F–k you too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf–s,” he added.

