'The Deuce' Renewed for Third & Final Season at HBO!

The Deuce is coming back for more!

The show has been renewed for a third and final season, Deadline confirmed on Thursday (September 20).

The Deuce stars James Franco, and follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the adult film industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s.

The Deuce returned for its second season on September 9.

“We’re always conjuring the last scene before we write the first. So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story,” said co-creator David Simon.