Timothee Chalamet Stars in 'Beautiful Boy' - Watch the Trailer!
Timothee Chalamet stars in the upcoming Beautiful Boy, and you can watch the trailer right here!
The Amazon Studios film will be released in theaters on October 12.
The film, directed by Felix van Groeningen and co-starring Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, is based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff chronicling the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.
Watch the trailer for Beautiful Boy below.