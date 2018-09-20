Tom Hardy Reps Venom While Filming 'Stars in Cars' in London!

Tom Hardy is keeping Venom close!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted filming Stars In Cars on Monday (September 17) in London, England.

Tom was spotted filming in a brand new red Audi R8 sports car wearing a Venom hoodie leading up to the highly anticipated film’s release. The movie hits theaters on October 5. The movie follows Eddie Brock, who acquires the powers of a symbiote, and is forced to release his alter-ego “Venom” to save his life.

Tom was seen taking a break on the set, driving around the capital in between filming.