Thu, 20 September 2018 at 3:33 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Heads to a Morning Pilates Class in LA!

Vanessa Hudgens Heads to a Morning Pilates Class in LA!

Vanessa Hudgens is staying fit!

The 29-year-old High School Musical actress was spotted leaving her morning pilates class on Thursday (September 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa recently posed alongside Emily Ratajkowski at the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After Party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the month, Vanessa attended the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights in Universal City, Calif.

“We out here at @horrornights getting the s–t scared out of us but found us a cute set up 😍❤️#universalHHN,” Vanessa wrote.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

