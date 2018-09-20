Who Went Home on 'Big Brother'? Two Evictions This Week!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from another live eviction on Big Brother!

It has been an eventful week on Big Brother and two more contestants have been sent home.

The first head of household this week was Angela and she nominated JC and Sam. The veto went to Kaycee and she decided not to use it. During a surprise eviction on Wednesday, Sam was sent home.

The next head of household competition was won by JC and he put Angela and Tyler on the block. Kaycee once again won the power of veto and kept the nominations the same.

Click inside to find out who went home this week…

The first person sent home this week was…

Sam Bledsoe

The second person sent home this week was…

Angela Rummans