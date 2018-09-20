Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 12:57 pm

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Attend Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show!

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Attend Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are getting in a laugh!

The couple were spotted heading out after enjoying a family night out on Wednesday evening (September 19) at Dave Chappelle‘s comedy show at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Calif.

Will and Jada‘s daughter, Willow, as well as Jada‘s mother, were also in attendance on the fun family outing.

It also doubled as a birthday celebration: Jada just turned 47 on Tuesday (September 18). Happy birthday, Jada!
