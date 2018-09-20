Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 11:08 pm

Zachary Quinto & Boyfriend Miles McMillan Take Their Dog for a Walk in NYC

Zachary Quinto takes his dog for a walk with longtime love Miles McMillan on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor kept things cool in a gray T-shirt and navy sweatpants while the 29-year-old model showed off a hint of a mustache while wearing a white T-shirt and joggers as they stepped out for the afternoon.

The day before, Zach was spotted stepping out for a stroll with his pup after his workout at the gym.

Since wrapping his hit Broadway show The Boys in the Band earlier this summer, Zach has been enjoying some time off from working with Miles.
