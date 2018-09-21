Adam Brody & Mira Sorvino Premiere 'Startup' Season 3 at Tribeca TV Fest

Adam Brody is talking Startup‘s third season!

The 38-year-old actor stepped out for the show’s premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival on Friday evening (September 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Brody

Adam was joined by his co-stars Ron Perlman, Edi Gathegi, Mira Sorvino and Otmara Marrero, as well as director Ben Ketai.

The show is about a group of underdog techies who take start-up funding from the wrong side of the tracks and risk paying with their lives.

Check out the trailer for the new season below…