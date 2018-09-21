Alicia Silverstone Says She Wants Another Child!

Alicia Silverstone poses for the cover of Working Mother‘s October/November 2018 issue, on newsstands September 25.

Here is what the American Woman actress had to share with the mag:

On wanting another child: “I’ve always wanted another kid. But I also wanted to space them out because I love being with Bear. I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I wanted another little Bear too. So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I’m not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies.’ Not off the table: asking Bear’s dad for an assist.” (Bear’s dad is Alicia’s ex-husband Christopher Jarecki)

On talking to her son about her dating life, post-divorce: “He doesn’t have any idea that I’ve ever been on a date. I have talked to him about how one day Mommy and Daddy might want to find another person to be with. That was hard. We had a really deep conversation about it, where I was just preparing him in case I did find a boyfriend. But I just wanted to check in on him to see how he was doing. I would say, ‘Mommy and Daddy like to live separately.’”

On being a working mom: “What I have learned is that you can’t do everything at the same time. You have to go inside yourself and figure out what is the most important thing to you. For me, it was my son, and I refuse to miss any of his life, even though I have other desires.”

For more from Alicia, visit WorkingMother.com!