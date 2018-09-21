Fri, 21 September 2018 at 4:21 pm
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested for Domestic Violence
- Michael Ketterer, who finished in fifth place on this season’s America’s Got Talent, has been arrested for felony domestic violence- TMZ
- Selena Gomez deleted this image and no one knows why. – Just Jared Jr
- Who else is crushing on Noah Centineo? – Lainey Gossip
- Joaquin Phoenix is unrecognizable! – DListed
- Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway are duking it out! – TooFab
- Cher is making everyone cry! – Towleroad
- Zendaya is replying to those rumors… – JustJaredJr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Michael Ketterer, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet