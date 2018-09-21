Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 4:21 pm

'America's Got Talent' Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested for Domestic Violence

'America's Got Talent' Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested for Domestic Violence
  • Michael Ketterer, who finished in fifth place on this season’s America’s Got Talent, has been arrested for felony domestic violence- TMZ
  • Selena Gomez deleted this image and no one knows why. – Just Jared Jr
  • Who else is crushing on Noah Centineo? – Lainey Gossip
  • Joaquin Phoenix is unrecognizable! – DListed
  • Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway are duking it out! – TooFab
  • Cher is making everyone cry! – Towleroad
  • Zendaya is replying to those rumors… – JustJaredJr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Michael Ketterer, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop