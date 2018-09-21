Brittany Snow, Kelly Osbourne & Derek Hough Step Out for TLC's Give A Little Awards 2018!

Kelly Osbourne and Brittany Snow happily strike a pose together while attending the 2018 TLC’s Give A Little Awards held on (September 20) at Park Hyatt in New York City.

The 33-year-old entertainer and Brittany, 32, were joined by Derek Hough and Dash Mihok at the event that honors those who work tirelessly to prevent bullying.

Kelly served as an honoree along with recording artist Jessie Chris, Derek, and activist Jazz Jennings, as well as three national contest winners who stand up against bullies in their communities: Kristen Caminiti, Dianne Grossman and Jaylen Arnold.

The event was hosted by TLC Network’s very own Randy Fenoli, who is a fashion designer most notably known for his own series Randy’s Wedding Rescue and Say Yes to the Dress.