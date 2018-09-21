Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 9:39 am

Brockhampton: 'iridescence' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Brockhampton: 'iridescence' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Brockhampton just dropped their album iridescence, which you can listen to right here!

The boy band released their major label debut on Friday (September 21).

The group just dropped their latest single, “J’ouvert,” ahead of the release of their album.

Iridescence is the first release from a trilogy called the best years of our lives. Brockhampton recently announced their i’ll be there North American fall tour beginning on October 3 in Mesa, Arizona. Check out all the tour info right here!

Listen to iridescence below! You can also download the album across all digital platforms.
Photos: RCA / Ashlan Grey
Getty
