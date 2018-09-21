Brockhampton: 'iridescence' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Brockhampton just dropped their album iridescence, which you can listen to right here!

The boy band released their major label debut on Friday (September 21).

The group just dropped their latest single, “J’ouvert,” ahead of the release of their album.

Iridescence is the first release from a trilogy called the best years of our lives. Brockhampton recently announced their i’ll be there North American fall tour beginning on October 3 in Mesa, Arizona. Check out all the tour info right here!

Listen to iridescence below! You can also download the album across all digital platforms.