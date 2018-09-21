Brockhampton: 'iridescence' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Brockhampton just dropped their album iridescence, which you can listen to right here!
The boy band released their major label debut on Friday (September 21).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brockhampton
The group just dropped their latest single, “J’ouvert,” ahead of the release of their album.
Iridescence is the first release from a trilogy called the best years of our lives. Brockhampton recently announced their i’ll be there North American fall tour beginning on October 3 in Mesa, Arizona. Check out all the tour info right here!
Listen to iridescence below! You can also download the album across all digital platforms.