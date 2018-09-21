Camila Cabello Drops 'Havana (Live)' to Celebrate 1 Billion Spotify Streams - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello is ringing in a major milestone!

The 21-year-old “Never Be the Same” singer recently became the first female artist to reach 1 billion streams of a song on Spotify with “Havana.”

To celebrate, Camila has released a brand-new version of her hit song – the “Havana (Live)” version!

The new version was recorded live at the London stop of her Never Be the Same Tour on June 6 at O2 Academy Brixton.

“#HAVANALive from London!” Camila shared on Instagram, along with a clip from the performance, which you can see here. “The never be the same tour represents such an important part of my life, and this live show was one of the things I’m the most proud of ever working on (I can’t tell if that’s the proper wording of the sentence but I’m sleepy and can’t speak english). It was a magical, exhilarating experience every night for all of us- and the musical arrangements of every song gave us so much energy every night. hope ya dig it and do a little dance solo in your bedroom 💋💋💋💋.”

Listen below! You can also download “Havana (Live)” on iTunes.



Camila Cabello – Havana (Live – Audio)

