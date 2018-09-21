Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 9:25 am

Cher: 'One Of Us' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Cher is back with a brand new track called “One Of Us,” which you can listen to right here!

The somber song is part of her upcoming ABBA covers album Dancing Queen, out on September 28.

“One Of Us” was originally the first single from the Swedish pop supergroup’s last studio album The Visitors, and was released as a single in Sweden and the U.K. in 1981, followed by the U.S. in 1983.

Listen to Cher‘s cover of “One Of Us” below! You can also download the song across all digital platforms.
