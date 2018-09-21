Cher: 'One Of Us' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Cher is back with a brand new track called “One Of Us,” which you can listen to right here!

The somber song is part of her upcoming ABBA covers album Dancing Queen, out on September 28.

“One Of Us” was originally the first single from the Swedish pop supergroup’s last studio album The Visitors, and was released as a single in Sweden and the U.K. in 1981, followed by the U.S. in 1983.

Listen to Cher‘s cover of “One Of Us” below! You can also download the song across all digital platforms.