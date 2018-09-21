Chris Pratt Says One of His Career Goals Is Based on Tom Cruise!

Chris Pratt is opening up about his career goals – one of which is inspired by fellow actor Tom Cruise!

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor spoke out in an interview with Associated Press published on Thursday (September 20).

“One of the career goals that I have based on Tom Cruise is his reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard. I’ve never actually met him, but I would like — if you’re going to leave a legacy, it’d be nice to have it be that people thought you were nice and easy to work with and you worked hard. I think that’s pretty cool,” he said.

He also called out Tom as the best on-screen runner.

“Mission: Impossible — he ran across London, across bridges, over buildings. Yeah, Tom is a great runner. He did all his own jumping, he was flying the helicopter, he really was like — oh, if there’s a question of whether or not I’m the best at this, let me put that question to bed. He’s the best.”

