Fri, 21 September 2018 at 8:37 am

Chris Pratt Says One of His Career Goals Is Based on Tom Cruise!

Chris Pratt Says One of His Career Goals Is Based on Tom Cruise!

Chris Pratt is opening up about his career goals – one of which is inspired by fellow actor Tom Cruise!

The 39-year-old Jurassic World actor spoke out in an interview with Associated Press published on Thursday (September 20).

“One of the career goals that I have based on Tom Cruise is his reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard. I’ve never actually met him, but I would like — if you’re going to leave a legacy, it’d be nice to have it be that people thought you were nice and easy to work with and you worked hard. I think that’s pretty cool,” he said.

He also called out Tom as the best on-screen runner.

Mission: Impossible — he ran across London, across bridges, over buildings. Yeah, Tom is a great runner. He did all his own jumping, he was flying the helicopter, he really was like — oh, if there’s a question of whether or not I’m the best at this, let me put that question to bed. He’s the best.”

Check out the full interview at APNews.com.
