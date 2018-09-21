Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 6:09 pm

Daisy Ridley & Tom Bateman Couple Up For Afternoon Date in London

Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman are still going strong!

The 26-year-old actress and 29-year-old was spotted while on a casual stroll earlier this week in the Primrose Hill area of London, England.

Daisy and Tom were seen checking out several restaurants before selecting one to have lunch.

They were most recently seen during a romantic outing back in June.

The cute couple first met on the set of their film Murder on The Orient Express last year and became the subject of dating rumor’s during their press tour.
