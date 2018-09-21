Dinah Jane: 'Bottled Up' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Dinah Jane‘s back with new music!

The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony member just released her first solo single “Bottled Up” and she’s got a hit on her hands!

Dinah teamed up with FH member Lauren Jauregui‘s boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign for the track.

“YEEEEEE 😛 go on head and live your best life for me with this one 👅👅😜😜😜😜🍾🍾🍾,” Dinah tweeted after the song was released.

You can download Dinah‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Bottled Up” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…