EXO Member Lay Announces First U.S. Solo Album 'Namanana'!

EXO‘s Lay is going solo stateside!

The 26-year-old Chinese member of the popular South Korean boy band, also known as Zhang Yixing, revealed the exciting news on Friday (September 21).

Lay‘s U.S. solo debut, NAMANANA, will drop on October 19.

The 22-track collection will include 11 original Chinese songs along with English versions, plus a collaboration with with Bazzi, along with producing team Rice n’ Peas, 153/Joombas Music Group and more.

“I am excited to finally be able to connect with global music fans in the U.S. I’ve put a lot of hard work into making this a sincere album and am passionate about sharing it with the U.S.,” Lay said.