Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:16 pm

EXO Member Lay Announces First U.S. Solo Album 'Namanana'!

EXO Member Lay Announces First U.S. Solo Album 'Namanana'!

EXO‘s Lay is going solo stateside!

The 26-year-old Chinese member of the popular South Korean boy band, also known as Zhang Yixing, revealed the exciting news on Friday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of EXO

Lay‘s U.S. solo debut, NAMANANA, will drop on October 19.

The 22-track collection will include 11 original Chinese songs along with English versions, plus a collaboration with with Bazzi, along with producing team Rice n’ Peas, 153/Joombas Music Group and more.

“I am excited to finally be able to connect with global music fans in the U.S. I’ve put a lot of hard work into making this a sincere album and am passionate about sharing it with the U.S.,” Lay said.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: S.M. Entertainment
Posted to: EXO, Lay, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop