Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:57 pm

First Look at Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker in Makeup - Watch the Camera Test!

First Look at Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker in Makeup - Watch the Camera Test!

Joaquin Phoenix is looking so creepy as The Joker!

The 43-year-old actor appeared in a camera test posted by director Todd Phillips on Friday (September 21) on his Instagram.

“Camera test (w/ sound). Joker,” he captioned the post.

In the short preview, Joaquin appears in character, including a first glimpse of himself wearing the signature Joker clown makeup.

Earlier in the week, Joaquin made his debut as The Joker, shooting scenes for the upcoming Joker film in New York City.

The movie is set to hit theaters in 2019. Watch below!

