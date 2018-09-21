Top Stories
Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:05 pm

Gabrielle Union Steps Out To Suppport Sanaa Lathan at 'Nappily Ever After' Premiere!

Gabrielle Union Steps Out To Suppport Sanaa Lathan at 'Nappily Ever After' Premiere!

Gabrielle Union is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the special screening of Netflix’s Nappily Ever After held at Harmony Gold on (September 20) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress stepped out to support the stars of the film Sanaa Lathan, Lynn Whitfield, Brittany S. Hall, Daria Johns, Ernie Hudson, as well as Nia Long who came out to show her support.

Synopsis: Violet Jones (Sanaa) tired of waiting for her longtime boyfriend to propose, breaks up with him. But old feelings, and heaps of jealousy, no doubt, arise when he promptly begins dating another woman.

Nappily Ever After is available to stream on Netflix now – Watch the trailer below!


Nappily Ever After | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Judith Leiber clutch and Diamond Foundry jewelry.
