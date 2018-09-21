Gigi & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff in Moda Donna's Milan Fashion Week Show

Top Stories
Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:18 pm

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hit the runway for Moda Donna!

The model sisters, ages 23 and 21, respectively, walked in the show held during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

They were joined by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Gigi donned a peach suit for one look and a black, white, and beige printed ensemble for another. Bella wore a brown jacket and matching shorts for one look and a printed jacket with brown pants for her second look.

ICYMI, see pics of Gigi and Bella walking in the Fendi fashion show as well as Alberta Ferretti‘s show.

15+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at the Moda Donna show…

