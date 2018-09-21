Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:18 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff in Tod's Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff in Tod's Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hit the runway for Tod’s!

The model sisters, ages 23 and 21, respectively, walked in the show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

They were joined by their brother Anwar Hadid and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Sabrina Carpenter, Hamish Bowles, and Roberto Bolle all sat front row.

Gigi donned a peach suit for one look and a black, white, and beige printed ensemble for another. Bella wore a brown jacket and matching shorts for one look and a printed jacket with brown pants for her second look.

ICYMI, see pics of Gigi and Bella walking in the Fendi fashion show as well as Alberta Ferretti‘s show.

20+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and more at the Tod’s show…

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 01
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 02
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 03
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 04
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 05
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 06
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 07
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 08
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 09
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 10
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 11
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 12
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 13
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 14
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 15
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 16
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 17
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 18
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 19
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 20
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 21
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 22
gigi and bella hadid strut their stuff in tods milan fashion week show 23

Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Hamish Bowles, Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo, Roberto Bolle, Sabrina Carpenter, Vittoria Ceretti

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop