Gigi & Bella Hadid Strut Their Stuff in Tod's Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hit the runway for Tod’s!

The model sisters, ages 23 and 21, respectively, walked in the show held during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 21) in Milan, Italy.

They were joined by their brother Anwar Hadid and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Sabrina Carpenter, Hamish Bowles, and Roberto Bolle all sat front row.

Gigi donned a peach suit for one look and a black, white, and beige printed ensemble for another. Bella wore a brown jacket and matching shorts for one look and a printed jacket with brown pants for her second look.

ICYMI, see pics of Gigi and Bella walking in the Fendi fashion show as well as Alberta Ferretti‘s show.

20+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and more at the Tod’s show…