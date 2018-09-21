Gigi Hadid is a Beautiful Bride in Moschino's Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid walks the runway in a wedding dress in the Moschino fashion show!

The 23-year-old model slayed the catwalk at the show held during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The theme of the show was “Unfinished Business,” based on designer Jeremy Scott‘s sketches.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber also walked.

Sabrina Carpenter, Zara Larsson, Jasmine Sanders, Jodie Harsh, Wizkid, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Chiara Ferragni, The Misshapes, Irene Kim, and Sita Abellan all sat front row.

25+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and more at the Moschino show…