It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 12:25 pm

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Celebrate 15 Seasons at Anatomy of An Icon Party!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Celebrate 15 Seasons at Anatomy of An Icon Party!

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy are continuing to celebrate 15 seasons on the air!

Caterina Scorsone hit the red carpet at the ABC x POPSUGAR Present Anatomy of an Icon: 15 Seasons Of Grey’s Anatomy art curated by THNK/1994 on Thursday (September 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Giacomo Gianniotti, Kim Raver, Kelly McCreary, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd.

The event featured original art, installations and artifacts inspired by some of the most defining moments from the long-running series.

The new season premieres September 27 on ABC!
Credit: Rich Polk; Photos: Getty Images for POPSUGAR
Posted to: Caterina Scorsone, giacomo gianniotti, Greys Anatomy, James Pickens, Jr., Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver

