Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 10:51 am

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Premieres Official Trailer - Watch Now!

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Premieres Official Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Barry JenkinsIf Beale Street Could Talk has arrived, and you can watch it right here!

The trailer for the upcoming feature, Barry‘s first film since the Oscar-winning Moonlight, was released on Thursday (September 20).

Set in early-1970s Harlem, If Beale Street Could Talk is a timeless and moving love story of both a couple’s unbreakable bond and the African-American family’s empowering embrace, as told through the eyes of 19-year-old Tish Rivers (KiKi Layne). A daughter and wife-to-be, Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny (Stephan James). Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

The film also co-stars Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Beach, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Dave Franco and Pedro Pascal.

The movie hits select theaters on November 30. Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Annapurna Pictures
Posted to: Brian Tyree Henry, Colman Domingo, Dave Franco, Diego Luna, Ed Skrein, Kiki Layne, Michael Beach, Pedro Pascal, Regina King, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Trailers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop