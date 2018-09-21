'If Beale Street Could Talk' Premieres Official Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Barry Jenkins‘ If Beale Street Could Talk has arrived, and you can watch it right here!

The trailer for the upcoming feature, Barry‘s first film since the Oscar-winning Moonlight, was released on Thursday (September 20).

Set in early-1970s Harlem, If Beale Street Could Talk is a timeless and moving love story of both a couple’s unbreakable bond and the African-American family’s empowering embrace, as told through the eyes of 19-year-old Tish Rivers (KiKi Layne). A daughter and wife-to-be, Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny (Stephan James). Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

The film also co-stars Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Beach, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Dave Franco and Pedro Pascal.

The movie hits select theaters on November 30. Watch the trailer below!