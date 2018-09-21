Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Head Out After Spending Time Together in Atlanta!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are heading out!

The longtime couple, who rarely make public appearances together, were seen stepping out on Tuesday (September 18) in Atlanta, Ga.

Jamie was seen helping Katie bring her luggage to her car.

One day before (September 17), the two were spotted stopping by a gym for a workout together.

Katie visited Jamie while he works on his upcoming movie Just Mercy.

The couple has been dating for years, but they have kept their relationship incredibly private. A rep spoke out about their relationship for the first time over the summer to shoot down reports of a breakup.