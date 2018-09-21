Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 1:59 pm

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Head Out After Spending Time Together in Atlanta!

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Head Out After Spending Time Together in Atlanta!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are heading out!

The longtime couple, who rarely make public appearances together, were seen stepping out on Tuesday (September 18) in Atlanta, Ga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Fox

Jamie was seen helping Katie bring her luggage to her car.

One day before (September 17), the two were spotted stopping by a gym for a workout together.

Katie visited Jamie while he works on his upcoming movie Just Mercy.

The couple has been dating for years, but they have kept their relationship incredibly private. A rep spoke out about their relationship for the first time over the summer to shoot down reports of a breakup.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 01
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 01
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 02
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 02
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 03
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 03
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 04
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 04
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 05
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 05
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 06
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 06
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 07
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 07
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 08
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 08
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 09
katie holmes jamie foxx atlanta september 2018 09

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop