Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Pregnancy Style in NYC!

Jessica Simpson cradles her baby bump as she leaves her hotel on Thursday morning (September 20) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer/designer looked super chic in a form-fitting navy dress, tan jacket, and sky-high heels as she headed to a morning meeting.

Earlier this week, Jessica and husband Eric Johnson announced that they were expecting their third child. They are already parents to Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

