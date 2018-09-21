Top Stories
Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:23 am

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Pregnancy Style in NYC!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Pregnancy Style in NYC!

Jessica Simpson cradles her baby bump as she leaves her hotel on Thursday morning (September 20) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer/designer looked super chic in a form-fitting navy dress, tan jacket, and sky-high heels as she headed to a morning meeting.

Earlier this week, Jessica and husband Eric Johnson announced that they were expecting their third child. They are already parents to Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

Be sure to find out the sex of the baby if you missed it!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jessica Simpson, Pregnant Celebrities

    JS is pretty big already for just announcing – she looks like she’s due any day…

  • Hattie McDish

    She looks classy for a change.