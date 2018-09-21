Top Stories
Fri, 21 September 2018 at 6:00 am

Jodie Foster Steps Out for Lunch Meeting in Beverly Hills

Jodie Foster Steps Out for Lunch Meeting in Beverly Hills

Jodie Foster is all smiles as she leaves lunch at E Baldi restaurant on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 55-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actress kept things casual in a striped T-shirt, olive-colored pants, and sneakers as she stepped out for a business lunch with producer Brian Grazer.

Earlier this year, Jodie premiered her latest movie Hotel Artemis – which she starred in alongside Sterling K. Brown and Sofia Boutella.

Photos: WENN
