Fri, 21 September 2018 at 6:55 pm

Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Grab Lunch in Beverly Hills

Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Grab Lunch in Beverly Hills

Josh Brolin and his pregnant wife Kathryn Boyd stepped out for a lunch date!

The couple was spotted while leaving Porta Via restaurant on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kathryn showed off her growing baby bump in a red body con dress as the duo headed back to their car.

Josh and Kathryn announced they were expecting a baby back in May.

Josh is already dad to two children – 24-year-old Eden, who just announced her engagement, and 29-year-old Trevor.

Check out the photos below…
