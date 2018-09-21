Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Grab Lunch in Beverly Hills
Josh Brolin and his pregnant wife Kathryn Boyd stepped out for a lunch date!
The couple was spotted while leaving Porta Via restaurant on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kathryn showed off her growing baby bump in a red body con dress as the duo headed back to their car.
Josh and Kathryn announced they were expecting a baby back in May.
Josh is already dad to two children – 24-year-old Eden, who just announced her engagement, and 29-year-old Trevor.
