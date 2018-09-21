Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:03 am

Josh Groban Drops 'Bridges' Album - Stream & Download!

Josh Groban Drops 'Bridges' Album - Stream & Download!

Josh Groban has released his brand new album Bridges!

The new album features collaborations with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Nettles, and Sarah McLachlan.

Josh opened up to Time about the story that his album tells.

“I had just come off of Broadway [in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812], almost 300 performances where you’re sitting around in your dressing room waiting to go on for endless hours with a little piano in front of you. When that stopped, the ideas just poured out of the walls,” Josh said.

“After leaving the show and feeling like the world was in a tailspin, going to the studio every day to write was so cathartic,” he added. “It was like exorcising this demon of how we felt in the world. Because of that, it actually didn’t come out as this sorrow-filled, melancholy thing. It came out as this hopeful, optimistic, rhythmic energy.”

Download the album now on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify!
Photos: Getty
Getty
