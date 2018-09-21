Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:02 pm
Josh Groban Performs 'River' Live on 'Tonight Show'!
Josh Groban hit the stage as the special musical guest on last night’s (September 20) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!
The 37-year-old singer gave a rousing performance of his single “River” from his brand new album Bridges, which was just released today (September 21).
The 13-track album features collaborations with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Nettles, and Sarah McLachlan. You can stream it here!
Watch Josh perform “River” on the Tonight Show below…
Josh Groban: River
