Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out in Milan During Fashion Week

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 12:24 pm

Justin Bieber and fiancee Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their stay in Milan, Italy!

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted exiting their luxury hotel on Friday (September 20).

The couple are staying in a private villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, which costs costs €11,000 ($13,000) to rent for a night, People reports. It includes a private butler and chef, a private garden, and gorgeous views of the coast.

“Yesterday, [Justin] spent €8000 ($9,500) on a bottle of Petrus wine,” the source adds. “He also loves pasta alla bolognese and loves the privacy of Ravello.”

That same day, Justin went barefoot for a lunch date with Hailey. See the fan-snapped pic here.

Hailey is in town to take part in Milan Fashion Week.

If you missed it, you have to check out what Justin did for Hailey while they were recently out sightseeing in London!
