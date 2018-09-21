Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out in Milan During Fashion Week

Justin Bieber and fiancee Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their stay in Milan, Italy!

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted exiting their luxury hotel on Friday (September 20).

The couple are staying in a private villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, which costs costs €11,000 ($13,000) to rent for a night, People reports. It includes a private butler and chef, a private garden, and gorgeous views of the coast.

“Yesterday, [Justin] spent €8000 ($9,500) on a bottle of Petrus wine,” the source adds. “He also loves pasta alla bolognese and loves the privacy of Ravello.”

That same day, Justin went barefoot for a lunch date with Hailey. See the fan-snapped pic here.

Hailey is in town to take part in Milan Fashion Week.

