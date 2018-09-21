Kelly Clarkson Interviews Seth Meyers to Practice for Her Own Talk Show - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson is in the interviewer’s seat!

The 36-year-old American Idol alum made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday evening (September 20).

During her appearance, Kelly talked about hosting her first daytime talk show next year and practiced for her new job by interviewing Seth.

“Who is your worst guest so I don’t ever invite them?” she asked. Watch his response!

She also talked about the fifteenth season of The Voice, her upcoming Meaning Of Life tour and taking her kids on the road with her.

Watch her appearance below!