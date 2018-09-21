Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 4:52 pm

Kenan Thompson to Star in NBC Primetime Comedy 'Saving Larry'!

Kenan Thompson to Star in NBC Primetime Comedy 'Saving Larry'!

Kenan Thompson has an exciting new role!

The 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star is set to star in an upcoming NBC single-camera primetime comedy called Saving Larry, Deadline reported on Friday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kenan Thompson

According to the report, Kenan “would likely leave” SNL, “at least as a full-time cast member — should Saving Larry goes to series as the two would be difficult to juggle.”

Saving Larry is about a dad (Thompson), who after his wife dies, has to be both mother and father to his kids. And he has to do it all with his father-in-law hovering over him.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kenan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop