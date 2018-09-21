Kenan Thompson to Star in NBC Primetime Comedy 'Saving Larry'!

Kenan Thompson has an exciting new role!

The 40-year-old Saturday Night Live star is set to star in an upcoming NBC single-camera primetime comedy called Saving Larry, Deadline reported on Friday (September 21).

According to the report, Kenan “would likely leave” SNL, “at least as a full-time cast member — should Saving Larry goes to series as the two would be difficult to juggle.”

Saving Larry is about a dad (Thompson), who after his wife dies, has to be both mother and father to his kids. And he has to do it all with his father-in-law hovering over him.