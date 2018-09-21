Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 12:03 pm

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair - See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair - See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner‘s got a fun new look!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and makeup mogul debuted her latest look on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“Think pink 💖 LOVE this pink we did on @kyliejenner To get the look I was super gentle on the hair and used @limecrimemakeup unicorn color in Kawail and used dilute mixer to make a super soft frosted pink,” stylist Chris Appleton wrote on Instagram.

Check out more of Kylie‘s new look on her Instagram!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop
  • MFGBali

    She’s a deformed hobbit just like Kim.