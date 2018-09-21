Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was Delivered By Kris Jenner!

Kris Jenner played a big role in the birth of Kylie‘s daughter Stormi!

The 62-year-old reality star just revealed that she assisted with Stormi‘s delivery and even pulled her out!

“[Kylie] did really, really well. She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’” Kris explained in a preview from a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode.

She added, “She was such a trooper…She was so calm. It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

Check out all that Kris had to say in the preview below…