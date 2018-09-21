Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively &amp; Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

Taylor Swift Gushes About Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor'

More New Photos of Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Together!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair &ndash; See Her New Look!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 11:53 pm

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was Delivered By Kris Jenner!

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was Delivered By Kris Jenner!

Kris Jenner played a big role in the birth of Kylie‘s daughter Stormi!

The 62-year-old reality star just revealed that she assisted with Stormi‘s delivery and even pulled her out!

“[Kylie] did really, really well. She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’” Kris explained in a preview from a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode.

She added, “She was such a trooper…She was so calm. It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

Check out all that Kris had to say in the preview below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B just shared the first photo from her secret wedding - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on the Dancing with the Stars premiere! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jane Fonda regrets getting plastic surgery - TooFab
  • Find out why fans are slamming Kristin Davis - Lainey Gossip
  • This group has a holiday album coming out - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga are not beefing - Gossip Cop