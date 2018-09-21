Lena Dunham & Brad Pitt Film Together on the Set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'!

Lena Dunham and Brad Pitt are working together!

The 32-year-old actress and the 54-year-old actor were spotted on the set of their new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood together on Thursday (September 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Brad and Lena were joined by co-star Margaret Qualley for the day.

At one point, they were seen filming at a ranch, chatting together on set while Lena hiked up her bohemian style dress to adjust her bloomers.

Brad was also seen strolling with a stunt double close behind on the set.

The upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed film follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.