Liam Payne Looks for Love in 'First Time' Music Video With French Montana - Watch Now!
Liam Payne is chasing after love in his new music video for “First Time,” featuring French Montana.
The 25-year-old “Familiar” singer dropped the new visual on Friday (September 20).
It features Liam walking through the streets of New York City at night, trying to connect with a mysterious woman.
He also wanders around the subway stations and drives around in a classic car with French before meeting up with the woman at the end.
“First Time” is the title track off Liam‘s debut EP.
Watch below!
Liam Payne, French Montana – First Time