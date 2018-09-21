Liam Payne Looks for Love in 'First Time' Music Video With French Montana - Watch Now!

Liam Payne is chasing after love in his new music video for “First Time,” featuring French Montana.

The 25-year-old “Familiar” singer dropped the new visual on Friday (September 20).

It features Liam walking through the streets of New York City at night, trying to connect with a mysterious woman.

He also wanders around the subway stations and drives around in a classic car with French before meeting up with the woman at the end.

“First Time” is the title track off Liam‘s debut EP.

Liam Payne, French Montana – First Time