It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 11:44 am

Liam Payne Looks for Love in 'First Time' Music Video With French Montana - Watch Now!

Liam Payne Looks for Love in 'First Time' Music Video With French Montana - Watch Now!

Liam Payne is chasing after love in his new music video for “First Time,” featuring French Montana.

The 25-year-old “Familiar” singer dropped the new visual on Friday (September 20).

It features Liam walking through the streets of New York City at night, trying to connect with a mysterious woman.

He also wanders around the subway stations and drives around in a classic car with French before meeting up with the woman at the end.

“First Time” is the title track off Liam‘s debut EP.

Watch below!


Liam Payne, French Montana – First Time
Photos: Liam Payne
