Fri, 21 September 2018 at 8:18 am

Machine Gun Kelly: 'Binge' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Machine Gun Kelly: 'Binge' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Machine Gun Kelly just dropped his latest project called Binge, and you can listen to it right here!

The 28-year-old rapper and actor dropped his new EP on Friday (September 21).

Binge includes his highly discussed Eminem diss track “Rap Devil,” as well as eight other new tracks. The song prompted Em to respond with his own track, “Killshot,” which MGK dismissed in interviews.

Listen to Binge below! You can also download the EP across all digital platforms.

