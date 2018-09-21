'Madam Secretary' Cast Previews Season 5 at Tribeca TV Fest!

Keith Carradine, Erich Bergen, Tea Leoni, Zeljko Ivanek, and Tim Daly attend the premiere of Madam Secretary season five during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival on Thursday (September 20) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The hit CBS drama returns on October 7 and some special guests will appear in the season premiere.

Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Madeleine Albright are all appearing as guest stars.

“There’s an act of violence that is related to that issue, and Elizabeth (Leoni) feels like [she needs to make a] speech to the country,” series creator Barbara Hall told EW about the story line of the episode. “She feels she needs some help and guidance on how to handle this situation, so she calls them to give her some advice, which is something secretaries of state do. It’s been a protocol, calling each other up.”