Mariska Hargitay Says Starring in 'Law & Order' for 20 Years Keeps Her 'Fulfilled'

Mariska Hargitay strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the Law & Order: SVU 20th Anniversary Celebration held during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on Thursday evening (September 20) in New York City.

The 54-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Dick Wolf, Philip Winchester and Ice-T‘s wife Coco Austin, who came out to show her support.

At the event, Mariska opened up about playing Detective Olivia Benson for 20 years: “We merge. We come together,” Mariska told ET. “I think we’re each other’s teachers. But yeah, she’s taught me a lot.”

“It’s a lesson in being present and to not be thinking ahead,” Mariska continued. “If you asked me 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be here 20 years later, and I am fulfilled and I love my co-stars and it’s an incredible collaboration with the producers and the writers, so I’m really enjoying it.”