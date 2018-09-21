Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Debuts Frosted Pink Hair – See Her New Look!

More New Photos of Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Together!

Noah Cyrus Is Selling Her Tears for $12,000

Fri, 21 September 2018 at 2:16 pm

Marvel's 'The Eternals' Finds Its Director!

The Eternals has found its director!

The highly anticipated Marvel movie will be helmed by director Chloe Zhao, Variety reported on Friday (September 21).

The up-and-coming director and Indie Spirit award nominee earned acclaim for her 2017 movie The Rider.

The Eternals is “set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans, creating the super-powered individuals as well as more villainous off-shoots known as the Deviants. The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history to see which would eventually become the ultimate race.”

According to the report, Chloe‘s meeting with Marvel impressed executives so much that the studio swiftly booked her before she found another job.
